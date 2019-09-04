Home

Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Cemetery
Mathews, VA
View Map
Nancy Ruth Forrest Obituary
Nancy Ruth Forrest age 75 died September 1, 2019, in Riverside Walter Reed Convalescent Center. Nancy was known as a master baker of a lemon pound cake. She loved her family and listening to country music. Husband James Elwood Forrest, daughters, Martha Ann Bohannon and Mary Earline Marquardt brothers Richard Lee and James Melvin Armistead, sisters, Martha Virginia Clark, Delores Ann Armistead, preceded her in death. She is survived by her soul mate Richard Barter, two children, Kenneth Wilton Forrest, Monica Forrest Hudgins, eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. A graveside service conducted by the Reverend Art Wolz will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, in St. Paul Cemetery, Mathews. In memory of our loved one please consider memorial contributions to the , c/o Nancy Drainsfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Road, Hayes, Va 23072. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 4, 2019
