Ms. Nannie "Annette" Hill, mother of Ms. Nicole Hill and Mr. Christopher Hill, transitioned on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her home in Newport News, Virginia. A viewing for Ms. Nannie "Annette" Hill will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home. Final viewing will be held at 12 noon. Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Miracle Temple Baptist Church, 1151 32nd Street Newport News, Virginia by Dr. Anthony Cooper. Interment with Military honors will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Bedford Heights, OH. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2020