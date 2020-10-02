Nannie Lois Kramer, 85, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born in Scotland Neck, North Carolina and was a resident of Florida for 39 years. Nannie wore many hats as a wife, mom, and homemaker. She also worked as a retail associate for Walmart from 1990 to 2004. Nannie loved bingo, going on cruises, cooking, and most importantly, taking care of her family. One of her favorite annual events was baking Christmas cookies with her daughter, Diane. Nannie was a former President and lifetime member of the following groups: the VFW Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary, and also the DAV Auxiliary.
Nannie was preceded in rest by her loving husband of 61 years, James R. Kramer, Sr.; father, Raleigh Smith; mother, Susie Hale; brother, Joseph Smith; sisters, Hilda "Scooter" Smith, and Pat Gordon. She is survived by her son, James R. Kramer, Jr. (Troy) of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Lois D. Perasso (Jim) of Freeport, FL; grandchildren, Anthony J. Perasso of Orlando, FL and Jessica L. Saunders (Chris) of Newport News, VA; great-grandchild, Julian C. Saunders of Newport News, VA; brothers, Raleigh Smith, Jr., Bobby Smith, Jackie Smith, Donnie Smith, Jerrell Stokes, Billy Stokes, and Jody Merritt; sisters, Ruth Anne Coghill, and Brenda Allen; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home where a celebration of Nannie's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 4th. Interment will follow at Hampton-Veterans Memorial Gardens. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com
to share memories and words of condolence with the family. Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666.