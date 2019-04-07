Home

Nannie M. Langford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at home with her husband Wardell Langford and family. Funeral services for will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Wesley Grove United Church of Christ 2308 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607, Reverend Antonio Newsome will officiate. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers contributions to Olivia Smith and Emma Gumpton Scholarship Fund at Wesley Grove United Church of Christ 2308 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607 would be appreciated.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019
