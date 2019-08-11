|
Naomi B. Williams, of Hampton, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, was received into the loving arms of God on August 8, 2019. A native of Avery County, NC she was born October 16, 1935 to the late Joe Lee Baynard and Anna Mae McGuire.
Naomi co-owned the "Mom's Highs Ice Cream Store" with her late husband and was a devoted member of Parkview Baptist Church in Newport News. She was preceded in death by her husband James R. (Buster) Williams; son James M. Williams; daughter Audrey E. Williams; sister Opal Freeman; brother John Baynard and brother Ward Noland.
Survivors include daughter-in-law Janice O. Williams; grandchildren Michael E. Williams, Janice M. Cohen and husband Ron, Dallas Williams, Matthew Williams and wife Ashley, Tamatha Brovald, and Amanda Largena and fiancé Bubba Bowman; great grandchildren Corey, Cameron, Alyssa, Abigail, Kaelin, Nicholas, Heather, Hunter, Victoria, and Emma; and a great-great grandson Jackson; her sister Linda Poe and husband Bill, brother Joe Lee Baynard Jr. and wife Frances; half-sisters Joanne Baynard Cash and husband Ronnie, and Joyce Baynard; and half-brothers Tom Baynard and wife Teen, and Ken Baynard and wife Jean.
The family will receive friends Monday morning August 12, 2019 at Parkview Baptist Church from 11:00 am – 12:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Rusty Beck officiating. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Baptist Church 604 Hilton Blvd. Newport News, VA 23605.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 11, 2019