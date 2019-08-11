Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parkview Baptist Church
604 Hilton Blvd
Newport News, VA 23605
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Parkview Baptist Church
604 Hilton Blvd.
Newport News, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Parkview Baptist Church
604 Hilton Blvd.
Newport News, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi B. Williams


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi B. Williams Obituary
Naomi B. Williams, of Hampton, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, was received into the loving arms of God on August 8, 2019. A native of Avery County, NC she was born October 16, 1935 to the late Joe Lee Baynard and Anna Mae McGuire.

Naomi co-owned the "Mom's Highs Ice Cream Store" with her late husband and was a devoted member of Parkview Baptist Church in Newport News. She was preceded in death by her husband James R. (Buster) Williams; son James M. Williams; daughter Audrey E. Williams; sister Opal Freeman; brother John Baynard and brother Ward Noland.

Survivors include daughter-in-law Janice O. Williams; grandchildren Michael E. Williams, Janice M. Cohen and husband Ron, Dallas Williams, Matthew Williams and wife Ashley, Tamatha Brovald, and Amanda Largena and fiancé Bubba Bowman; great grandchildren Corey, Cameron, Alyssa, Abigail, Kaelin, Nicholas, Heather, Hunter, Victoria, and Emma; and a great-great grandson Jackson; her sister Linda Poe and husband Bill, brother Joe Lee Baynard Jr. and wife Frances; half-sisters Joanne Baynard Cash and husband Ronnie, and Joyce Baynard; and half-brothers Tom Baynard and wife Teen, and Ken Baynard and wife Jean.

The family will receive friends Monday morning August 12, 2019 at Parkview Baptist Church from 11:00 am – 12:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Rusty Beck officiating. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Baptist Church 604 Hilton Blvd. Newport News, VA 23605.

Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.