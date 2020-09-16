Naomi Lehmkuhler, 86, of Sarasota, Florida passed away in her sleep at 1:35 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Life Center or Sarasota.
She was born on May 4, 1934 in Washington, Indiana to Peter A. and Edna Gwen (Miley) Soderling and she married Cas Leon Lahmkuhler on July 12, 1952 in Biloxi, Mississippi at the Catholic Military Chapel at Keesler Air Force Base.
Naomi was a loving, spiritual, kind, generous and beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and loyal friend to everyone enjoying her relationship. She was a graduate of Huntingburg High School Class of 1952 and employed at Stork Hospital in Huntingburg, IN. She also served as an organist for the Breakfast Club at WITZ in Jasper, Indiana. As a military wife she accompanied her husband to many places in the US and to Berlin and Wiesbaden, Germany in Europe. Naomi and her husband were the proud owners of Lehmkuhler Inc., Realtors on the Virginia Peninsula in Hampton, Virginia from 1977 to 1988. They sold their business in 1988 and relocated to Florida. They spent some time living there in Tampa, Venice and finally in Sarasota. In Hampton, Virginia she was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church at Fort Monroe, Elizabeth Lake Estates Garden Club, The Hampton Republican Party (where she enjoyed meeting actress Elizabeth Taylor, the wife of Senator John Warner at a fundraising event), and as an AUSA Corporate Member of the Fort Monroe Officers Club.
She is survived by her husband Cas, four children, Mike (spouse Kathy) Avon, NC, Mark in Hong Kong, China, Michele (Martin) Bradenton, FL, Monte (spouse Amy) Virginia Beach, VA. Nine grandchildren: Kristal, Kate, Forrest, Michael, Theresa, Mary margaret, Conrad, Derek, and Liddy. Three great grandchildren Wyatt, Leona and Brooks.
Interment will be in Sarasota National Cremetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota Florida. Due to the current pandemic situation, a Catholic Requiem Mass and Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
Memorial Charity Contributions can be made to Breast Cancer Foundations, Heart Foundations, COPD Foundations or your favorite charity
.