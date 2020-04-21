|
|
Naomi Little, affectionately known as Na Na, was called home on Thursday, April 16th. Na Na was born on April 6, 1951 in Hampton, VA. She was the second child of the late Floyd E. Little and Julia L. Little.
She completed her education in the Hampton public schools system and also attended Thomas Nelson Community College. Through out the years, Naomi worked at Hampton University (The Grill), Gateway, Canon, Kmart, and Floyd's Restaurant.
Na Na leaves to cherish six sisters, Vonda L. Robinson, Denise Little, Nita L. Little, Myra R. Little, Beverly Little, Almeta M. Little; two brothers, Floyd E. Little, Jr. and Jesse T. Little. She also leaves to cherish five nieces, six nephews, and one great-nephew all of Virginia.
Na Na loved music and supported her brother, DJ Freestyle, at his events. She will always be remembered as, "Mother Hen," because she constantly checked in on family and friends via texts and calls. We know she will continue to watch over us.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 22nd from 12 to 5pm at the funeral home. A service in her memory will be held Thursday, April 23rd, at 11am at Smith Brothers chapel with a live stream broadcast at: smithbrothersfh.com. Internment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her oncologists and the staff at Sentara Hospital.
Services entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E Mercury Blvd, Hampton, 757-723-4117
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 21, 2020