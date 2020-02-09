|
|
Naomi Rowe Francisco, a native of Hampton, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She graduated from George P. Phenix High School in Hampton in 1953. She was affectionately known as "Grandma" by hundreds of students of Calvary Christian Academy in Hampton where she retired as food service manager.
Naomi faithfully served in ministry with her husband at Calvary Mennonite Church in Newport News for 19 years until they founded Calvary Community Church in Hampton in 1985 where she faithfully served as "Mother of the Church."
Survivors include two sons, Bishop L. W. Francisco III and Myron G. Francisco; three daughters-in-law, Dr. Natalie A. Francisco, Karla Francisco and Pandora Francisco; four sisters, Ivy Canady, Leoney Orie, Thressa Edwards and Ernestine Taylor; eleven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of relatives and friends. A Home Going Celebration will be held at noon Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Calvary Community Church, 2311 Tower Place in Hampton by Pastor Lesley Francisco McClendon. Interment will follow at Hampton National Cemetery. Mrs. Francisco, will be placed in the Church by 10:00a.m. Monetary donations can be made in her honor to C3 South Africa Missions. The family have entrusted Mrs. Francisco's final care to C. C. Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 9, 2020