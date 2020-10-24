Naomi Williams Haywood, age 93, died October 22, 2020 at home with family by her side. Naomi being a native of Naxera moved to Guinea when she married Earl, was a homemaker and supported her family making crab pots and working in the cafeteria at Achilles School, she also had a passion for baking, cooking and enjoyed being outdoors working in her beautiful yard and flower beds. Naomi will always be remembered for the nurturing love she shared with her family, her beautiful smile, and the way she took pride in being stylishly dressed anytime she went out. Her style always turned heads, and many said she looked 10 years younger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Haywood, Sr. and is survived by her children, Earl Haywood, Jr. (Mary Ellen), William F. "Red" Haywood, Barbara Ann Brown, Debra Rossman, grandchildren, Sharon Taylor, Jennifer Taylor, Walton Scott Brown (Lore), Timmy Brown (Niki), great grandchildren, Cody Nicole Brown, LaKayla Cooke, Keyara Cooke and future great great grandson, Braylon Johnson.
A graveside funeral service officiated by Reverend Dr. Margaret Louden will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 in Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery, friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements will be followed, and everyone is asked to wear a mask. The Family would like to thank Angie and George with Walter Reed Hospice for the care of our mother. In our loved one's memory memorial contributions may be made to: The American Cancer Society
c/o Nancy Dransfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Rd. Hayes, VA 23072 or The Veterans of Foreign Wars, 7439 John Clayton Mem Hwy, Gloucester, VA 23061. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory.