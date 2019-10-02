|
Napoleon C. Johnson departed this life on September 27, 2019. Known affectionately as "Nate" by his peers, he was loved and adored by all. Napoleon was devoted to education and worked in the Virginia Public School System for many years in the capacities of teaching, coaching and administration until his retirement. His numerous accolades spanned from Ligon High School (North Carolina) to Florida A&M University (FAMU) to a Masters in Education from North Carolina Central University to advanced degrees from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech). He was also deeply involved in civic activities, including but not limited to, being a Deacon of his church, a brother of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and a life member of his beloved FAMU NAA; he was the ultimate rattler! A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Ivy Farm Community of Faith Church, 55 Ivy Farm Road, Newport News. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday followed by a wake from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will hold their memorial service during the wake. Mr. Johnson will lie in state two hours prior to the service at the church on Thursday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 2, 2019