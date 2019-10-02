Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Resources
More Obituaries for Napoleon Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Napoleon C. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Napoleon C. Johnson Obituary
Napoleon C. Johnson departed this life on September 27, 2019. Known affectionately as "Nate" by his peers, he was loved and adored by all. Napoleon was devoted to education and worked in the Virginia Public School System for many years in the capacities of teaching, coaching and administration until his retirement. His numerous accolades spanned from Ligon High School (North Carolina) to Florida A&M University (FAMU) to a Masters in Education from North Carolina Central University to advanced degrees from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech). He was also deeply involved in civic activities, including but not limited to, being a Deacon of his church, a brother of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and a life member of his beloved FAMU NAA; he was the ultimate rattler! A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Ivy Farm Community of Faith Church, 55 Ivy Farm Road, Newport News. Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday followed by a wake from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will hold their memorial service during the wake. Mr. Johnson will lie in state two hours prior to the service at the church on Thursday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Napoleon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now