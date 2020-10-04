Aimee, Troy, Nick, Natalie and family, words cannot begin to describe what you must be going through right now. Lee and I want you to know we are here for you morning, noon and night. We love you and you have a whole community that loves you. I am so thankful that I was able to sit around your picnic table with all of you that beautiful evening this summer. We had the best conversations that evening. It was wonderful to see how those boys have grown up to be fine young men. I think Nick said more words to me that evening than he has his whole life lol. Nathan has one of the kindest souls that I have ever seen (you too Nick). I know Nicole met him at the gates with open arms and welcomed him home. I just wish you could have had more time. You are in our thoughts and prayers continuously.

Huge hugs my friends!

Dawn Midkiff

Friend