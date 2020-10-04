Nathan Christian Faison, 28, eagerly arrived on this earth before his expected time, spent 28 years this side of heaven and crossed over to his Heavenly Father on September 28, 2020. A lifelong Peninsula resident, he was the Chief Operating Officer for Faison & Sons services. His faith was strong he loved to worship and was a member of Crossroads Community Church. He officiated at 2 of his siblings' weddings. From a very young age Nathan loved nothing more than helping people. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his sweet furbaby Abigail. He also enjoyed working, creating projects, camping with Abigail, family, friends, old and new. He was a Master Mason and member of Yorktown Lodge #205.
Preceded in death by his sister, Nicole Burke and both grandfathers, Michael Adams and Robert Eugene Faison, Sr.; he is survived by his parents, Aimee and Troy Faison; brother, Nicholas Faison (Lily); sister, Natalie Walker (Michael); his grandparents, Kathy Adams, Penny and Bobby Williams, and Shirley Faison; his great-grandmother, Shirley Rickman; many aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous friends and special mentors.
Due to the governor's restrictions, Nathan's service will be private but will be livestreamed on his Facebook page at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, October 7.
The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
) or Chosen Children's Ministries (ccm.life).