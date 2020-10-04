1/1
Nathan Christian Faison
1992 - 2020
Nathan Christian Faison, 28, eagerly arrived on this earth before his expected time, spent 28 years this side of heaven and crossed over to his Heavenly Father on September 28, 2020. A lifelong Peninsula resident, he was the Chief Operating Officer for Faison & Sons services. His faith was strong he loved to worship and was a member of Crossroads Community Church. He officiated at 2 of his siblings' weddings. From a very young age Nathan loved nothing more than helping people. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his sweet furbaby Abigail. He also enjoyed working, creating projects, camping with Abigail, family, friends, old and new. He was a Master Mason and member of Yorktown Lodge #205.

Preceded in death by his sister, Nicole Burke and both grandfathers, Michael Adams and Robert Eugene Faison, Sr.; he is survived by his parents, Aimee and Troy Faison; brother, Nicholas Faison (Lily); sister, Natalie Walker (Michael); his grandparents, Kathy Adams, Penny and Bobby Williams, and Shirley Faison; his great-grandmother, Shirley Rickman; many aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous friends and special mentors.

Due to the governor's restrictions, Nathan's service will be private but will be livestreamed on his Facebook page at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, October 7.

The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) or Chosen Children's Ministries (ccm.life).

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Service
06:00 PM
livestreamed on his Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
Guest Book sponsored by R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton

16 entries
October 3, 2020
Troy, Amy and family ,
Reed and I were so saddened to here this news you have been in our prayers may God Guide you through the darkness to your Beautiful angels, they will always be watching over you and beside you. God bless all of you if there’s anything we can do please Let us know .
Reed and Janet Mardis,
Janet Mardis
Friend
October 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rusty Royals
October 2, 2020
May God be with this family as they heal love to you all
Lori Bennett
Friend
October 2, 2020
Our greatest sympathies to the Faison family. We are heartbroken. God bless.
Michael Bousquet
Friend
October 2, 2020
My sincerest condolences
Eileen Jones
Friend
October 2, 2020
Such a great friend. I’m going to miss him. Great Christian. Gods gift.
Patricia Edwards
Friend
October 2, 2020
May God comfoet the family in these times.
Wade Carr
Friend
October 2, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your son Aimee. I know you and your family are going through so much at this time and words cannot express how truly sorry I am that you have to go through this. Hold on to all of the wonderful memories you have together. He sounds like he was an amazing young man. My prayers, thoughts and love are with you and your family.
Michelle McCool
Friend
October 1, 2020
Such a great brother I had honor seat in lodge with . We use seat at same table enjoy some great meals at lodges . Was always a down earth straight forward guy. Prayers to the whole family and friends and brothers . Until we meet again my brother we got it from here . You’ll be missed but never will be forgotten.
Ryan Link
Friend
October 1, 2020
Words can not express how very sorry we at Yorktown Lodge No. 205 for the death of our Masonic brother Nathan Faison. He truly cared about others and had a deep conviction for God and Freemasonry. He loved his brother Masons and would always find time for them even at sacrifice to himself. We know that he is at home with his Lord Jesus Christ and we will all see him again. We are here for you and your family. As Worshipful Master of Yorktown Lodge it is our honor. God bless all of you and you are in our prayers.
Allen Haynie
October 1, 2020
Aimee, Troy, Nick, Natalie and family, words cannot begin to describe what you must be going through right now. Lee and I want you to know we are here for you morning, noon and night. We love you and you have a whole community that loves you. I am so thankful that I was able to sit around your picnic table with all of you that beautiful evening this summer. We had the best conversations that evening. It was wonderful to see how those boys have grown up to be fine young men. I think Nick said more words to me that evening than he has his whole life lol. Nathan has one of the kindest souls that I have ever seen (you too Nick). I know Nicole met him at the gates with open arms and welcomed him home. I just wish you could have had more time. You are in our thoughts and prayers continuously.
Huge hugs my friends!
Dawn Midkiff
Friend
October 1, 2020
Troy, Aimee, Kathy and family, May your wonderful memories of Nathan carry you forever. Thinking you and praying for comfort. Much love, Renee and Michael Rattay
Renn Rattay
Family
October 1, 2020
Nathan was a really nice guy. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. My heart is with his family.
Donna Reeves
Friend
October 1, 2020
You were an incredible young man and a treasure to your family! RIP!
Angel & Rusty Harrington
Friend
October 1, 2020
He will be dearly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
David Parsons
Friend
October 1, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss but God has another Angel to watch over you. Yours In CHRIST
Bonnie Anderson
Friend
