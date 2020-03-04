|
YORKTOWN – Nathan Taylor Smith, 67, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Nathan was a native and lifelong resident of Dare.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kirby Taylor Smith, Jr. and a sister Linda Smith Matthews.
He is survived by his mother, Lillian Taylor Smith; his siblings, Timothy Smith and his wife, Susan, Nancy Smith Nunn and her husband, Kerry, James Smith and his wife, Leah; a brother in-law Phillip Matthews;14 nieces and nephews, Yvonne Watson and her husband, Eric, Meggie Lowell and her husband, Charles, Kirby Taylor Smith III and his wife Leanne, William Patrick Smith and his wife Andrea, Alaina Nunn, Kelsey Nunn, Michael Nunn, Dillon Smith, Cameron Smith and Evan Smith; and seven great nieces and nephews, Zoe, Emma and Lucas Watson, Chandler, Braydon and C.J. Lowell and Logan Pierce.
Nathan was a 6th generation owner and operator of Smith's Marine Railway in Dare and lifelong member of Providence United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Yorktown Councils of the JR. Order of United American Mechanics, member of the York High Alumni Association. He was a Charter member of the Yorktown Historical Society and historian of Providence United Methodist Church. Nathan was known for his vegetable Garden he diligently planted in honor of his father and grandfather.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Providence United Methodist Church with the Rev. Lisa Blackmonson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 PM Friday March 6, in Amory Funeral Home, Grafton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Providence Perpetual Care Cemetery Fund and Providence United Methodist Church General Fund, 113 Old Dare Road, Yorktown, VA 23692 .
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 4, 2020