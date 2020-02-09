Home

O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
171 Semple Farm Rd
Hampton, VA
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
171 Semple Farm Rd
Hampton, VA
Nathaniel Legette, Jr., 76, Retired Senior Master Sergeant, United States Air Force, of Yorktown, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was a husband of 57 years to Jo Harriet; father of Kenneth and Dana (deceased); grandfather of Sarah, Veronica, Madison and Morgan.

A celebration of life will be held 1:00 pm, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 171 Semple Farm Rd., Hampton, VA. Viewing will be from 3-6 pm, Monday, February 10, 2020 at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Nate to Ebenezer Baptist Church Youth Ministry. O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 9, 2020
