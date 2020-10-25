1/1
Nathaniel Waverly Pate
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathaniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nathaniel Pate, 76 of Surry, VA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after a brief illness.

Mr. Pate was born on February 3, 1944 at Dixie Hospital in Hampton, VA. He was preceded in death by his son, Earl Waverly Pate. He is survived by his son and caretaker, Billy Nathaniel Pate of Surry; daughter, Patty Lou Poole (Jerry) of Newport News; former wife, Billie Faye Pate; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Pate worked for many years as an appliance repairman and truck driver. He was a man of many trades throughout his life, working hard to earn an honest living. Nathaniel's hobbies included hunting and fishing.

A public visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, from 1:00pm-4:00pm at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton, followed by a Memorial Service on Tuesday at 10:00am. Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence with the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved