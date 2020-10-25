Nathaniel Pate, 76 of Surry, VA, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after a brief illness.
Mr. Pate was born on February 3, 1944 at Dixie Hospital in Hampton, VA. He was preceded in death by his son, Earl Waverly Pate. He is survived by his son and caretaker, Billy Nathaniel Pate of Surry; daughter, Patty Lou Poole (Jerry) of Newport News; former wife, Billie Faye Pate; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Mr. Pate worked for many years as an appliance repairman and truck driver. He was a man of many trades throughout his life, working hard to earn an honest living. Nathaniel's hobbies included hunting and fishing.
A public visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, from 1:00pm-4:00pm at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton, followed by a Memorial Service on Tuesday at 10:00am. Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com
