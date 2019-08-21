|
Neal G. Modrell, 63, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
He is predeceased by his mother, Mildred Modrell; his brother, Anthony Modrell; and brother in law, Dick Price. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 42 years, Terri J. Modrell; his daughters, Samantha Modrell and Crystal Modrell Robinson and her husband, Steven; his granddaughter Olivia Robinson; his brother; Phillip Modrell and his wife Dianne; and sister-in-law Brenda Modrell. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Charles and Virginia Price; sister-in-law Francine Price; brother-in-law Bryan Price and his wife Debbie; and many nieces and nephews.
Neal was a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran. He was a Journeyman Ironworker; worked at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for 25 years; and he also worked at Peninsula Agency on Aging as a Meals on Wheels Coordinator for many years.
A celebration of his life will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019, at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home located at 210 Harpersville Road in Newport News.
Condolences may be left at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Neal's memory to the .
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2019