W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
Neal G. Modrell Obituary
Neal G. Modrell, 63, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

He is predeceased by his mother, Mildred Modrell; his brother, Anthony Modrell; and brother in law, Dick Price. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 42 years, Terri J. Modrell; his daughters, Samantha Modrell and Crystal Modrell Robinson and her husband, Steven; his granddaughter Olivia Robinson; his brother; Phillip Modrell and his wife Dianne; and sister-in-law Brenda Modrell. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Charles and Virginia Price; sister-in-law Francine Price; brother-in-law Bryan Price and his wife Debbie; and many nieces and nephews.

Neal was a U.S. Coast Guard Veteran. He was a Journeyman Ironworker; worked at Norfolk Naval Shipyard for 25 years; and he also worked at Peninsula Agency on Aging as a Meals on Wheels Coordinator for many years.

A celebration of his life will be held at 2 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019, at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home located at 210 Harpersville Road in Newport News.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Neal's memory to the .
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2019
