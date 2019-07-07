Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Parklawn Memorial Park
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nelda Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nelda Lawson Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nelda Lawson Moore Obituary
Nelda Moore, a lifelong resident of Poquoson, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019, surrounded by her family to whom she was so devoted.

Nelda is lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, Charles; her children, Michael Moore and wife Brenda and Sandra Fortner and husband Jerry; brother, Mel Lawson and wife Portie; grandchildren, Erin and partner Jason, Michelle and husband Drew, Ryan and Matthew, Jonathan and Brent; great-grandson, Jacob.

She was a 1952 Poquoson High School graduate, and continued many lifelong relationships with school friends.

Miss Nelda, as she was known by many, was an educator for over 25 years and touched the lives of many children at Trinity Church Pre-school and Poquoson Elementary School.

The family will receive friends 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home immediately followed by a graveside service by Rev. Jeff Cannon at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Poquoson Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squads. Condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now