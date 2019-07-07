Nelda Moore, a lifelong resident of Poquoson, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019, surrounded by her family to whom she was so devoted.



Nelda is lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, Charles; her children, Michael Moore and wife Brenda and Sandra Fortner and husband Jerry; brother, Mel Lawson and wife Portie; grandchildren, Erin and partner Jason, Michelle and husband Drew, Ryan and Matthew, Jonathan and Brent; great-grandson, Jacob.



She was a 1952 Poquoson High School graduate, and continued many lifelong relationships with school friends.



Miss Nelda, as she was known by many, was an educator for over 25 years and touched the lives of many children at Trinity Church Pre-school and Poquoson Elementary School.



The family will receive friends 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home immediately followed by a graveside service by Rev. Jeff Cannon at Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Poquoson Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squads. Condolences to claytorrollins.com Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019