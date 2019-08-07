|
|
Nell Keeter Seward Hauser, 92, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was a native of Newport News, Virginia where she was also a lifetime resident. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Nell is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Elizabeth Keeter, and former husband, Joseph C. Seward, Jr. She is survived by her sons, James Evans Seward (Ashley) of New Orleans, LA, and Robert Eugene Seward (Cindy) of Newport News, VA; grandchildren, Margaret Nell Seward, Riley Evans Barrios-Seward, Sarah Seymour, and Michael Tillema; and great-grandchildren, Nash and Sage Seymour.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Liza and Daniel Bayangos for their wonderful care during Nell's illness.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 7, 2019