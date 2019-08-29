Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Nell Adams
Nell Adams
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
Nell R. Adams Obituary
Nell R. Adams, 85 passed away to be with her Lord and Savior August 27, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her children Phyllis Grainger (Harold), Gloria Ceglarski, Mark Taylor and Melissa Gaines; 10 grand children and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald H. Adams; daughter Melanie R. Taylor; mother, Jimmy Melissa Carroll; father, William Avery Carroll; sisters, Doretha Carroll, Tillie Mae Kinlaw; and four brothers, Rudolf Carroll, J.B. Carroll, Calvin C. Carroll, and Douglas Carroll; and two grandchildren, Alexander H. Blentson and Barry C. Whitley.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 30, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton by the Rev. Rusty Beck with interment to follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home from 10-11am.

The family requests that memorials be sent in Nell's memory to Parkview Baptist Church.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2019
