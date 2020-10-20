Nellie Jeanette James, 91, of Woodstock, GA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Homer and Nellie were long-time residents of Newport News and long-time members of Stevens Memorial Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Homer O. James; her infant son, Jimmie Wayne James; her grandson, Stephen Austin James. She is survived by her son, Donald James and his wife, Eileen Kennedy; their daughter, Meredith Carver (Chad) and their children, Benjamin and Emery; her daughter, Susan Kaczaral and her husband, Patrick Kaczaral and their daughters, Jacqueline and Samantha.



The family gathered at Peninsula Memorial Park where she was laid to rest next to her husband.



Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



