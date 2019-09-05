Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Joynes Road Church of God
31 Joynes Road
Hampton, VA
View Map
Nelson Anthony Brantley


1959 - 2019
Nelson Anthony Brantley Obituary
Nelson Anthony Brantley (Tony) departed this life on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, attended by his loving wife, Jody. Tony B, as he was known to all who loved him, was born May 24, 1959 at Fort Eustis Hospital, Newport News, Virginia to the late Benjamin Brantley Sr. and Annie Maude Brantley.

A life long resident of Hampton, Tony graduated from Kecoughtan High School in 1978 and began his career as a dedicated employee of Newport News Shipbuilding's Foundry department, from which he retired in 2018 after 40 years of service. He was also a body builder and competed in many local tournaments. Tony B. had a life long love of Harley Davidson motorcycles, which he began riding in his early 20's and continued throughout his life. He had many friends in the biker community, many of whom he considered family.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Annie Maude Brantley (Johnson) and Benjamin Brantley Sr., and a nephew, Thomas Needam III. He is survived by his wife, Jody Brantley, daughter Tessa Brantley, grandson Bryan Hibbler, a brother, Benjamin Brantley Jr., four sisters, Mary Needam, Betty Diggs, Annette Threatt, and Nadine Williams (Bernard), as will as fourteen nieces and nephews and many cousins and great nieces and nephews.

He was cremated and his burial will be private. Weymouth Funeral Home and Crematory, Newport News, VA assisted the family. A celebration of life will be held at Joynes Road Church of God, 31 Joynes Road, Hampton, VA, at 1:p.m. on Monday, September 9th, officiated by Reverend Dr. Simeon R. Green III. A repast at the church will follow.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 5, 2019
