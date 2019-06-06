Nelson Charles Rancorn III, Chuck, passed away on Sunday June 2, 2019. He was a loving father to his two children, John Charles Rancorn and Emily Anne Rancorn. He is preceded in death by his mother, Anne Jones Rancorn and his father, Nelson Rancorn Jr.. He is survived by his two children, his wife Genay Bryan Rancorn, his cousin Diane Jones, Grace Jones Morrison, Aunt Carolyn Rancorn Berg, as well as numerous cousins beyond. Chuck graduated from high school at Hampton Roads Academy in Newport News. He received his bachelor's degree from the prestigious Ringling School of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. Chuck worked as a free lance artist for many years. His preferred medium was water color and ink. His work was featured in newspapers, magazines, and business journals. Chuck returned to his hometown of Newport with his family in 2002. He worked as a cad technician at Rancorn Widman Architects, and later as a structural engineer.In addition to supporting the pursuits of his two beloved children, Chuck enjoyed music, spending time with his friends, time near the water and his cats. He was also an automobile enthusiast and a relentless wit.Chuck had suffered with declining health in recent years. He will be greatly missed and for eternity, dearly loved.The family will have a private graveside service. They ask you to join them at 1:00pm Friday June 7 for a Celebration of Life. Published in Daily Press on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary