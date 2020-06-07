Winston-Salem, NC – Nelson P. Tibbitt, Jr., 75, a resident of Carroll County, VA passed away on June 4, 2020 at Wake-Forest Baptist Hospital with his wife of 50 years at his side.



Mr. Tibbitt was born on September 25, 1944 in Dover, DE, the son of Nelson Paul Tibbitt Sr. and Grace Madeline Zareo Tibbitt. He was a retired owner/operator of several business endeavors and pursued many interests during his lifetime.



In 1966 Nelson graduated from Old Dominion College with a BA in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting. Immediately after graduation, he went to work for the accounting firm of Peat, Marwick in Richmond and later for Goodman & Company in Norfolk, VA. Eventually Nelson formed a partnership with an old friend, Antal Feher, Jr. and they started a CPA practice, Feher & Tibbitt in late 1969.



Nelson also taught Principles of Accounting for a couple of semesters at Old Dominion University and worked in the business department of the Newport News Shipbuilding & Drydock Company in Newport News. Around that same time in the early 70's Nelson organized another partnership that eventually owned a dozen Nursing Homes located in Virginia and North Carolina. He became interested in Medicine and after selling his interests in the nursing homes, Nelson decided to pursue a medical degree and enrolled initially in the Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine. He later transferred to Ross University School of Medicine from which he graduated in 1983. After completing his studies and passing all exams, Nelson decided that he would not practice medicine, but rather would simply enjoy the benefits of the additional education.



Nelson's next business ventures lead him to become interested in property investment and he initially owned two residential apartment complexes before beginning a brief period where he worked in the field of construction in Virginia Beach and eventually started two Virginia Beach townhouse projects, Bayside Villas and Triple Oaks.



The next phase of Nelson's business pursuits began when he finally decided that his real interests were the acquisition and management of commercial properties. Over the years, he bought and sold. Eventually he retained a few properties still owned by his family today. Additionally, Nelson formed a long-standing partnership with another Virginia Beach businessman, Myron Spilka and under the management of Mr. Spilka, to whom he deferred management. In the early 2000s, Nelson's eldest son, Nelson III began assisting with the family business. Nelson retired from active business pursuits in 2010 when medical issues and his long-standing Type I Diabetes dictated a slower-paced lifestyle.



A few years later, Nelson and Debbie moved away from Virginia Beach and re-settled in Carroll County, VA where they have lived since 2013 in a home nestled in the heart of the beautiful Blue Ridge mountains.



During his college years, Nelson joined the Tau Kappa Epsilon and Alpha Kappa Psi fraternities and made many life-time friendships. During his business years, Nelson joined the Chesapeake Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow Member where he continued to enjoy meeting like-minded business people with whom he shared many common interests.



Nelson always had a firm belief that he could accomplish anything to which he set his mind. Mostly he enjoyed visiting his children and their families, his siblings and other family members as often as possible, although in recent years, it was not as often as he would have liked. He absolutely loved driving and refused to ever believe he could not continue to do safely do so, despite having been required to give up his Driver's License in 2010 for medical reasons.



Nelson is survived by his wife, friend and partner of 50 years, Deborah Sternberg Tibbitt originally of Norfolk, VA, their two daughters, Christie Tibbitt Valentine (and Christie's husband David Stuart Valentine of Richmond, VA) and Julie Suzanne Tibbitt (and Julie's husband Shane Howard Feldman, currently of Avon, CT), and three sons, Nelson Paul Tibbitt III of Virginia Beach, Marcus Gerard Tibbitt formerly of Virginia Beach and Jeffrey Andrew Tibbitt (and Jeffrey's wife Alicia Dewi Pribadi Tibbitt) of Kula, HI and by five beloved grandchildren, Sabine Hava Feldman, David Sheridan Valentine, Elliott Tibbitt Feldman, William Jeffrey Valentine and Lily Marie Tibbitt. Nelson is also survived by a sister, Margaret Tibbitt Moon (and her husband Thomas Moon of Williamsburg), a brother Jerry Amos Tibbitt (and his wife Jean Roman Tibbitt of Chesapeake) and two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Sulzberger Tibbitt (surviving spouse of Nelson's oldest brother, Nicholas Nelson Tibbitt of Hampton) and Rebekah Jane Thomas Tibbitt (surviving spouse of Nelson's younger brother, Frank Bradford Tibbitt, Sr. of Winterville, NC) and many nieces, nephews and cousins too numerable to mention.



The Tibbitt Family wants to especially thank Dr. Medhat Elmasry and his compassionate staff at the St. Mary's Medical Center in Hillsville, VA for their wonderful medical services and kindness to Nelson.



A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held later this summer or early fall in Virginia Beach. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.



