Mrs. Nepphie Tucker Moody, age 94, of Newport News, Virginia, was called home to her lord and savior peacefully, Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born October 5, 1924, in Rocky Mount (Nash County), North Carolina, the daughter of the late Julius and Katie Joyner Tucker.Nepphie was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Lee Moody, Sr.; two sons, Clyde Moody Jr. and Louis Moody; one daughter Delores Sandra Moody; one daughter-in-law, Gwendolyn Moody; two brothers, Harvey Tucker and Julius Tucker; seven sisters, Pauline Barksdale, Penny Shaw, Odell Brown, Katherine Tucker, Louise Smith, Ethel Sample and Katie (Doll) Tucker. She was employed with Martin & Richardson Seafood Company for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed watching her favorite TV shows, Bonanza, In the Heat of the Night and Walker Texas Ranger. Her favorite pass time was spending countless hours and building memories with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Nepphie is survived by one daughter, Louise Coles (Wendell) of Newport News, VA; one son, Jerome Moody (Theresa) of Hampton, VA; two brothers, Roosevelt Tucker (Dizelle) of Washington, D.C and Rudolph Tucker (Irene) of Norfolk; one daughter-n-law, Ann Moody of Hampton; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members, nieces, nephews and friends who will sadly miss her. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home. Viewing is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home, 1601 27th St, Newport News, VA 23607. Burial will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens.