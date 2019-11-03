|
|
Nicholas "Nick" G. Vretakis died Friday, November 1, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Nick was born in Jersey City, NJ and grew up in Brooklyn, NY where he completed both his primary and secondary education in the then excellent educational system of New York City.
Having graduated from the prestigious science-oriented Brooklyn Technical High School, he entered New York University graduating in 1953 with a B.S. Degree in Aeronautical Engineering. While attending NYU, he became a member of the Air Force ROTC program and upon graduating, he was called into active duty during the Korean War. He was stationed at WPAFB, OH, where he worked in the Structures Lab for the DOD. Once he completed his military obligation, he chose to remain at WPAFB working as a civilian employee of the DOD.
While in Ohio, he met and married his wife of 64 years, Voula and together they made their home in Kettering, OH. In 1964, Nick accepted a position in the Air Force Liaison Office to NASA and he and his family moved to Virginia making their home in Newport News.
In 1968, he returned to NYU where he earned an M.S. Degree in Industrial Engineering. Nick was an unpretentious and private man whose greatest joy was his small family, his wife, his son, daughter-in-law, and his two grandchildren whom he adored and whose successes and accomplishments gave him his greatest joy. He was an active member of SS Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church which he served in many capacities including the Parrish Council. He was an active member of AHEPA and served as the local chapter's president in the mid-60's.
Nick is survived by his wife, Voula; his son, Dr. George Vretakis (Emily); his two grandchildren, Nicholas and Kristen; his brother-in-law, Dr. Kostas Myrsiades (Dr. Linda) and their families and many relatives here and in Greece.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. A Trisagion Prayer service will begin at 7:00p.m. following the visitation. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church by Rev. George Chioros with interment to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2019