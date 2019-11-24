Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) facility
400 Old York Hampton Hwy
Yorktown, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Buchli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas John Buchli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas John Buchli Obituary
Nicholas (Nick) John Buchli, 33, of Virginia Beach, VA. departed this life on November 21st, 2019.

Nick graduated from Grafton High School in Yorktown, VA in 2004, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

After completing boot camp, he attended the Navy's Hospital Corpsman school, and following graduation, he was selected to attend the Navy's Fleet Marine Force (FMF) school. Upon graduation, he was designated as an FMF Corpsman. He served with the USMC in Camp Lejeune, NC for the following 7 years. During that period, he served multiple tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and volunteered to provide humanitarian aid in Kenya. He received several personal awards, medals, and ribbons, including the Combat Action Ribbon.

In 2011 he was honorably discharged, and enlisted in the Navy Reserves, where he continued to serve until his death. His tours included the Fleet Logistics Squadron VR-56, Navy Reserve Headquarters and SEAL Team 11. He also attended Old Dominion University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Care Management. He was employed at the VA Hospital in Hampton, VA.

Nick was a big outdoorsman, stayed physically fit, and enjoyed boating, fishing, and hunting. His other pastimes included reading, and spending time with his family and friends. Nick will be remembered as a compassionate person who would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed a fun party, and was invited to all of them.

Nick is survived by his friend and companion, Miss Kimmy Mrasek, his parents, LCDR Kevin Buchli, U.S Navy (ret.) and Mrs. Tammy Buchli of Yorktown, VA, his sister, Dr. Dorothy Buchli of Macon, GA, his grandmothers, Mrs. Charlotte Buchli of Rice Lake, WI., and Mrs. Olive James of Springville, UT; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, including Nick's close friend and cousin, William James, countless friends, colleagues, shipmates, and brother & sister Marines, and his dog, Banjo.

He is preceded in death by grandfathers, Mr. Roland Buchli, and CWO3 William James, U.S. Navy (ret.) and cousin, Mr. Rollie Buchli.

Informal Services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Friday, November 29th., at the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) facility on 400 Old York Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA. All family and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Nick may be made to the Animal Aid Society in Hampton, VA. www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Virginia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -