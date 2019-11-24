|
Nicholas (Nick) John Buchli, 33, of Virginia Beach, VA. departed this life on November 21st, 2019.
Nick graduated from Grafton High School in Yorktown, VA in 2004, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
After completing boot camp, he attended the Navy's Hospital Corpsman school, and following graduation, he was selected to attend the Navy's Fleet Marine Force (FMF) school. Upon graduation, he was designated as an FMF Corpsman. He served with the USMC in Camp Lejeune, NC for the following 7 years. During that period, he served multiple tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, and volunteered to provide humanitarian aid in Kenya. He received several personal awards, medals, and ribbons, including the Combat Action Ribbon.
In 2011 he was honorably discharged, and enlisted in the Navy Reserves, where he continued to serve until his death. His tours included the Fleet Logistics Squadron VR-56, Navy Reserve Headquarters and SEAL Team 11. He also attended Old Dominion University and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Care Management. He was employed at the VA Hospital in Hampton, VA.
Nick was a big outdoorsman, stayed physically fit, and enjoyed boating, fishing, and hunting. His other pastimes included reading, and spending time with his family and friends. Nick will be remembered as a compassionate person who would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed a fun party, and was invited to all of them.
Nick is survived by his friend and companion, Miss Kimmy Mrasek, his parents, LCDR Kevin Buchli, U.S Navy (ret.) and Mrs. Tammy Buchli of Yorktown, VA, his sister, Dr. Dorothy Buchli of Macon, GA, his grandmothers, Mrs. Charlotte Buchli of Rice Lake, WI., and Mrs. Olive James of Springville, UT; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, including Nick's close friend and cousin, William James, countless friends, colleagues, shipmates, and brother & sister Marines, and his dog, Banjo.
He is preceded in death by grandfathers, Mr. Roland Buchli, and CWO3 William James, U.S. Navy (ret.) and cousin, Mr. Rollie Buchli.
Informal Services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Friday, November 29th., at the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) facility on 400 Old York Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA. All family and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be at the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Contributions in memory of Nick may be made to the Animal Aid Society in Hampton, VA. www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 24, 2019