Nicholas L. Langhorn Jr.
Nicholas Lee Langhorn, Jr. 83, lost his battle with cancer on September 24, 2020. He was the husband of Geneva Langhorne. Father of Calvin (Val), Wayne (Betty). Eric Anthony (Kishawna) Langhorn, Gwen (Lloyd) Francis, Tonya (Harry) Ward. He also leaves 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 5 sisters and 3 brothers. Viewing will be Thursday, October 1 from 11- 6:00 pm at Cooke Brothers. The family will be there from 4- 6:00pm. The funeral will be Friday, October 2, 2020 at Gethsemane Baptist Church parking lot, 5405 Roanoke Ave. at 11:00am. Internment will follow at Mt. Ray Cemetery in Surry, Virginia.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 30, 2020.
September 29, 2020
"...Well done my good and faithful servant..." thank you for being a friend... and being the greatest example of being a deacon...you will be greatly missed...till we see each other again... my deepest sympathies to the family.
Winston Jones
Friend
