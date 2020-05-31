Nicholas W. Raffaele
Our family is heartbroken to share that we lost our 'tough old bear', Nicholas (Nick) W. Raffaele, Colonel, USAF (Ret), who passed away unexpectedly on May 26th, 2020, at the age of 83. He will be dearly missed by Marti, his wife of 57 years, and daughters - Kimberly Bryant (Keith), Shannon Lloyd (Matt) and Nicole Clifford (Brian). His four grandchildren, Paige Lloyd, Ethan Lloyd, Sydney Clifford and Crosby Clifford, will fondly remember him as their Grubbub.

A native of Dutchess County, NY, Nick joined the Air Force at 17 and went on to graduate from San Jose State University, later earning his Masters Degree from Troy State University, where he eventually was also employed after retiring from the Air Force. The three passions of his life were his devotion to family, his immense pride in his military service and his brotherhood with the Freemasons. Nick was a member and past master of McMahon Lodge number 303 in Newport News, VA and was also a member of the New Life Presbyterian Church in Tabb, VA. He took great pleasure in seeing the world and passed on his love of travel to his children. Nick was a man of great integrity with a charismatic personality who never met a stranger. We will miss his many stories (each of which had its own number) and will cherish how loved he made us feel.

Services and burial at Arlington Cemetery will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to https://veterinarycarefoundation.org/donate-today/veterinary-practice (Shady Grove Animal Clinic, Glen Allen, VA) or https://khediveshrine.org/shop/khedive-transportation-fund.

Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2020.
