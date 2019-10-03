|
Nichole Pinnix, born Nichole Holley, July 12, 1972 in Washington, DC to Herbert and Sharon Holley. Nichole is survived by her mother, Sharon; her dad, Herbert; her stepmom, Jenny; grandmother, Lillian Brown; two sisters, Shaunita & Shanieka; two brothers, Alvin & Sherman; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; two great-nieces, Zoelle & Skylar and one great-nephew, Keyyon.
Viewing will be held 12noon to 6 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1:00p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Cornerstone Worship Center, 55 Tide Mill Lane, Hampton, Va. The Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 3, 2019