Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Cornerstone Worship Center
55 Tide Mill Lane
Hampton, VA
1972 - 2019
Nichole Pinnix Obituary
Nichole Pinnix, born Nichole Holley, July 12, 1972 in Washington, DC to Herbert and Sharon Holley. Nichole is survived by her mother, Sharon; her dad, Herbert; her stepmom, Jenny; grandmother, Lillian Brown; two sisters, Shaunita & Shanieka; two brothers, Alvin & Sherman; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; two great-nieces, Zoelle & Skylar and one great-nephew, Keyyon.

Viewing will be held 12noon to 6 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1:00p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Cornerstone Worship Center, 55 Tide Mill Lane, Hampton, Va. The Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 3, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
