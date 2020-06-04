Nicole Elizabeth Burke
1993 - 2020
Nicole Elizabeth Burke

Born practically perfect October 15, 1993 and crossed into our Father's arms May 30, 2020. Nicole lived her adventurous 26 years this side of Heaven with such passion, love and encouragement. Daughter to Troy and Aimee Faison, Sister to Nathan Faison, Nicholas Faison (Lily Beals), Natalie Walker (Michael), Great granddaughter to Shirley Rickman, granddaughter to Kathy Adams, Penny and Bobby Williams, Shirley Faison Army Wife to Cody Burke and dog mom to Renegade and Bear. Niece to Laura Adams, Rob (Lori) Faison, Michele (Jimmy) Guy, Josh (Dani) Faison cousins too numerous to list and special friend to many. Her passion for dogs lead her on many adventures, most recently with her Job at Off Leash K9 training. She will be dearly missed by many.

Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

38 entries
June 3, 2020
May you fly high with the wind in your hair .
Jeep On
Tammy Stocks
Friend
June 3, 2020
Cody, Im so sorry for your loss. Youll be my thoughts and prayers.
Courtney Westfall
Coworker
June 3, 2020
Kitty Sorano
June 3, 2020
Black Friday Santa at ISI<br />
She was a great Santa!!
Alicia Goodman
Friend
June 3, 2020
I realized my words posted with my picture got cut, but I send my condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones. Thank you Fasion family for the wonderful daughter you raised I am forever grateful and blessed to have had her in my life and our paths crossed she was well loved and adored by my daughter and I.
Sarah Koehler
Friend
June 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ruth Edwards
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
Remember she is not gone. She is just away...
Doris Anderson
Friend
June 3, 2020
I worked with Nicole at Sonic. She was always happy no matter the situation. You could bring a smile to anybody. Youre a great person and be missed by many.
Teri Beimler
Coworker
June 3, 2020
Thinking of you all. Sending lots of hugs and loving! Praying for you xoxoxo Michael and a Renee Rattay
Renee Rattay
Family
June 3, 2020
My heart goes out to the family of Nicole. I adored her, she was one of the sweetest people I knew. She always had me laughing at the school. I also could count on her whenever I needed her. Loved her, loved her smile and her laugh. My heart just breaks... Fly high sweet darling.
Dee Dee Pinkney
Coworker
June 3, 2020
This picture here is the day it started it all to gaining your Auntie status from my little girl, she doesn't give many that status so she thought the world of you if you got Auntie status. You touch so many in more ways then you probably knew, my con
Sarah Koehler
Friend
June 3, 2020
So very sorry for your loss prayers for your family
Misty Stotesberry
Classmate
June 3, 2020
im so sorry to hear about Nicole ~~she was my massage therapist~~we spent a lot of time together~~prayers for her family and friends~she will be missed
Jennifer Zender
June 3, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Nena Williams
June 3, 2020
Troy and Family, we are saddened by this tradgy. Our deepest condolences from Curtiss-Wright.
Ron Barfield
Coworker
June 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My heart aches for you. May god bless your family.
Michael Bousquet
Friend
June 3, 2020
You are all in my thoughts and prayers. I pray God will comfort you in His strong arms and you will find peace that passes all human understanding.
Jean Kensler Hall
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
My sincerest apologizes for your loss to the Faison and Burke Families. Nicole was a radiant and loving friend and I will forever cherish my friendship with her.
Alex Coppola
Friend
June 3, 2020
Our hearts and prayers are with you. God bless Danny and Denise Pendleton
June 3, 2020
Nicole was an amazing person. She helped me realize I did not need to settle for anything or anyone. I have memories with her that I will never forget. Her smile was so bright. Her laugh was contagious. Her personality was phenomenal to be around. She will be missed so much.
Jessie Galano
Friend
June 3, 2020
Dear Troy, Aimee and Family, we r so sorry for your loss. Sending our love and prayers always..❤❤
Tim and Cheryl LaRoque
Friend
June 3, 2020
She will be missed by many. My 3 kids adored her and are heartbroken. Im praying for comfort and peace for the family.
Jodie Hence
Friend
June 3, 2020
My deepest prayers go to everyone affected by this loss. Especially to Isabell and Remy. Seeing the love she had for both of them was such a beautiful thing. And seeing her smile when she would come see Isabell at work was a beautiful thing. She was a beautiful soul. And Nicole, I will be here for Isabell and Remy as much as I can. But we all know you are with them too.
Beth Haynes-Miller
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nicole. We first met Nicole when she was in high school & working at our Hair salon. She was always happy, smiling & looking forward to her next adventure. Her life was way too short, but she seemed to fill every moment with joy & enthusiasm. Our sincerest condolences to her family & friends. May God grant you His Grace & enfold you with His peace & love.
Alma & Dick Griffin
Friend
June 3, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family.
Susan Foster Silvus
June 3, 2020
Brian and I send prayers for comfort for you and your Family
Dorothy Bayford
Friend
June 3, 2020
With deepest sympathy. Our thoughts and prayers for the family.
Bill and Christy Cleary
June 3, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Jason McManes
Friend
June 3, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences
Eileen Rundel- Jones
Friend
June 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family, my thoughts and prayers to you all.
Frances Jarabak
Coworker
June 3, 2020
Coley will be terribly missed by all of us who love her so dearly. I pray the family has peace in the knowledge that she is with our Heavenly Father. Faison family: your family is our extended family, and always will be. With love, always.
Brett Whitney
Friend
June 3, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family, to Cody and especially to Isabell, who Nicole loved so much and began to share life with. Our hearts are so broken for you all.
Anne
Coworker
June 3, 2020
Nicole you were a joy to be around and know. Fly high and keep watch from above. You are missed and loved by many. Til we meet again.
Alicia Kenreigh- Goodman
Friend
June 3, 2020
I still cant believe you are now in your heavenly home . We are still waiting for you to come home and hear your voice and watch you cook dinner with such excitement.and talk about your day We were blessed to have had you in our life and home . You will be greatly miss by so many ,but we will see you again and for now spread your love and beautiful smile all over heaven we love you Nicole.
Cindie and mark Thrift
Friend
June 3, 2020
My deepest condolences. My heart is so heavy for your loss and I am praying for your family ♡
Lisa Capen
Friend
June 3, 2020
Thoughts & prayers are with you all.
Todd Bartley
Family
June 3, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Im so sorry with Nicole wasnt longer. Sending prayers.

Sindy Presley and family
Sindy Presley
Friend
June 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Josh and Danielle Faison
Family
