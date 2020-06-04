May you fly high with the wind in your hair .
Jeep On
Nicole Elizabeth Burke
Born practically perfect October 15, 1993 and crossed into our Father's arms May 30, 2020. Nicole lived her adventurous 26 years this side of Heaven with such passion, love and encouragement. Daughter to Troy and Aimee Faison, Sister to Nathan Faison, Nicholas Faison (Lily Beals), Natalie Walker (Michael), Great granddaughter to Shirley Rickman, granddaughter to Kathy Adams, Penny and Bobby Williams, Shirley Faison Army Wife to Cody Burke and dog mom to Renegade and Bear. Niece to Laura Adams, Rob (Lori) Faison, Michele (Jimmy) Guy, Josh (Dani) Faison cousins too numerous to list and special friend to many. Her passion for dogs lead her on many adventures, most recently with her Job at Off Leash K9 training. She will be dearly missed by many.
Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 4, 2020.