Nicole Jane Abbott Tetreault
Nicole Jane Abbott Tetreault transitioned into new life in her beloved home in Montebello on June 17, 2019 ending a 22-month battle with cancer. Nicki was born on June 30, 1954 in Hampton, VA to Jane (Hornback) and Ray Tetreault, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by Bob, her devoted husband of 36 yrs., and her brothers, Tony (Carol) and Andy, and a host of treasured friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Nicki's life will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, Massies Mill, VA, with The Rev. Marion Kanour officiating, on Saturday, June 29 at 2 PM.
The family has asked memorial donations be made to Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Myers Street, Lexington, VA 24450.
Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194.
Published in Daily Press on June 19, 2019