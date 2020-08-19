1/1
Nicole "Kikki" Shifflett
Nicole "Nikki" L. Shifflett, age 31, of Gloucester, VA. went home to be with Jesus on August 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carrie Kostyal; her grandfather, Richard Shifflett; and her uncle, Todd Shifflett. She is survived by her son, Liam Shifflett; her father, Rick Shifflett; her mother, Tammy Shifflett; her sister Melissa (Ray) Williams; nephews, Josiah and Isaiah Williams; her Grandmother, Carol Shifflett, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Nikki enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a smile that would light up a room and was the sweetest soul. She was funny, kind, and so generous that she would give you the shirt off her back. Nikki will live on in the recipients who received her gifts through organ donation. Special recognition is given to Sentara Williamsburg ICU Staff.

There will be a visitation 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 10, 2020 in the chapel of Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory with a funeral service beginning at noon. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. at Parklawn Memorial Park. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
