Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg
201 Edwards Ferry Road NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
(703) 777-1414
Nicole Adams
Nicole Woods Adams


1975 - 2020
Nicole Woods Adams Obituary
Nicole Woods Adams passed away April 16, 2020 after a bout with cancer at the age of 44. She was the younger of two daughters born to David and Dr. Thomasena Woods. She was born December 4, 1975 in Hampton, VA. Nicole graduated with honors from Bethel High School in Hampton, VA in 1993. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from North Carolina A&T State University in 1997. Nicole was employed as a senior configuration analyst at Northrop Grumman in McLean, Virginia.

In 2003, Nicole married her college sweetheart and the love of her life Aaron Adams. From this union her daughter Alexis and son Xavier were born. The family lives in Leesburg, VA.

Nicole loved traveling with Aaron, Alexis, and Xavier and she loved being with her family, especially her sister Davetta, and her many friends. She enjoyed spending time with her sister, brother-in-law and nephew. Nicole treasured traveling with her former classmates: Stacey Pinsky, Christy Walker and Stacey Washington, as they visited different cities around the country. Her bright, endearing spirit and energetic personality stood out everywhere she went.

Those left to celebrate her life are her husband Aaron Adams, daughter Alexis Adams, son Xavier Adams, parents, David and Dr. Thomasena Woods, Hampton, VA, sister Davetta Woods Goins (Christopher), nephew Vincent Goins, Lorton, VA, and a host of relatives and friends. Her family and many friends will miss Nicole.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Our family would like to thank you for your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

Services are under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home of Leesburg,

201 Edwards Ferry Road NE, Leesburg, VA 20176
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2020
