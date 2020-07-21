Nina McLawhorn Willis, 80, of Hampton went home to be with her savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday July 17, 2020.



She was born December 19, 1939 on Langley Air Force Base to Master Sargent Ottis and Hallie McLawhorn. A 1958 graduate of Hampton High School, she devoted more than fifty years to a career in Retail Sales, perfecting her managerial skills at People's Drug, W.T.Grant, Woolco, Donlevy's, and Hallmark. She was preceded in death by her parents, half brother Ottis Jr, half sister Margaret Wilson, and her beloved son Dean A. Sander III. As well as neighbors, family, and lifelong friends, Nina leaves behind the light of her life, her granddaughter, Jessica Hallie Sander, her loyal and loving friends Dawn Crothers, Bonnie Robie, Maria Kindley, Linda Gibbons, and her adored kitty, Puddin, to cherish her memory.



Nina will be remembered as a proud American, avid animal lover, trusted friend, and the Washington Redskins most loyal fan. Per Nina's request, no funeral services have been planned. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Nina's memory to the organization of your choice.



