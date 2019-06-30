|
On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Nina Shrieves, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother, left her earthly life to be with the Lord.
Nina was born on January 3, 1943 to a coal mining family in Clinchco, Virginia. She married Carlton Shrieves on June 3, 1959. Together, they raised 5 children in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Nina had a passion for her family and her church. She loved hosting family holidays, where her famous macaroni and cheese was coveted. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Nina is survived by her husband of 60 years, Carlton Shrieves, sister, 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren with one on the way.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity Baptist Church at 15 Fox Hill Road, Hampton, VA 23669.
Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019