Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Shrieves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Shrieves


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina Shrieves Obituary
On Thursday, June 27, 2019, Nina Shrieves, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother, left her earthly life to be with the Lord.

Nina was born on January 3, 1943 to a coal mining family in Clinchco, Virginia. She married Carlton Shrieves on June 3, 1959. Together, they raised 5 children in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Nina had a passion for her family and her church. She loved hosting family holidays, where her famous macaroni and cheese was coveted. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit.

Nina is survived by her husband of 60 years, Carlton Shrieves, sister, 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren with one on the way.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Trinity Baptist Church at 15 Fox Hill Road, Hampton, VA 23669.
Published in Daily Press on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.