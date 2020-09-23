Noah Alexander Prince was joyful, spunky, beautiful baby that blessed the earth with his presence for 41 sweet and precious days. He was born on August 6, 2020 and passed peacefully from his mother's arms into the loving arms of Jesus on September 16, 2020. Noah was a friendly baby who had made friends with everyone he met and was prayed for by people on every continent.



A memorial service will be held at First Church Port Warwick, 410 Flannery O'Connor Road, Newport News, VA. on Saturday, September 26 at 1:00 PM. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and we are asking that those who wish to attend sign up at shorturl.at/MNR25 to ensure that we are complying with the governor's requirements for social distancing.



We look forward to seeing Noah again in heaven and hearing about his grand adventures with the angels, snuggling up with Jesus and his grandmother Pat, and amassing a large crew of heavenly friends to explore with. He is survived by his mother and father, Mary and Bryan Prince. He will be kept safely in our hearts forever.



