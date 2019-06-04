Noah Deal Jr, . 77, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at his home. He was born in Portsmouth, Va. and was the son of the late Sarah Ridenhour Deal and Noah Deal, Sr. He spent the majority of his career in the wine business. He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and Frederick Military Academy. He loved to cook and loved a good glass of wine, loved his semiannual trips to the Outer Banks to spend time with family and friends, a member of the Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite, a former member of Parkview Baptist Church in Portsmouth. HE Loved LIFE.He was also preceded in death by his son, Robert Christopher Deal, brothers William Frank (Bill) Deal and Robert Lee Deal. He is survived by his team mate, loving wife Vanessa, sons, Noah Deal III and Paul Deal, grandchildren Bailey Deal, Rachel Deal, and Carter Deal, In laws Robert and Irene Pollock, Steve and Karin Clopper, numerous nieces and nephews,and many beloved dogs. Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Hospital or a . Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements. Published in Daily Press on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary