Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:30 PM
Macedonia Lutheran Church
Burlington, NC
Noel D. Easter

Noel D. Easter Obituary
Noel D. Easter, 56, of Burlington, NC passed away at Alamance Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was a native of Hampton, VA and a graduate of Christopher Newport University. She was the daughter of Robert F. Macklin and Mary Ellen Bartsch Macklin, both deceased. She was employed as an administrative assistant at Sears in Burlington, NC. There was never a book she didn't like except "The Catcher in the Rye".

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Timothy H. Easter, her daughter, Maura E. Easter, and two sons, Kevin T. Easter and Sean K. Easter, all of Burlington, NC. She is also survived by three sisters, Tannis Baldwin (Kent) of Hampton, VA, Michele Macklin of Hampton, VA, and Leanne Macklin of Takoma Park, MD; two brothers, Robert Macklin (Dianne) of Williamsburg, VA and Gary Macklin (Beth) of Hampton, Va; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at Macedonia Lutheran Church in Burlington, NC, March 7, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to the Audubon Society or plant a tree in Noel's memory.

Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 7, 2020
