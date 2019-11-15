|
|
Nora Mae Adkins, 85, of Smithfield, VA passed away peacefully at her home on November 13, 2019. Born May 23, 1934 in Surry County, she was the daughter of the late Eddie Thomas Atkins and Elnora Wells Atkins. Mrs. Adkins was a member of Moore's Swamp Baptist Church. Nora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who loved to tend her garden and her flowers. Above all, caring for her family was her greatest joy. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret Harris and her children, Ellen W. Siler, Ella S. Wells, Betty W. Phelps, James Robert Wells, and Angela W. Matranga .
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 47 years, Roger Lane Adkins; her children, Linda W. Benton (Ricky), Delma W. Alfano, Brenda S. Simmons (Ricky), and Jim T. Wells (Tricia); brother, Thomas Lee Atkins (Grace Garner Atkins), and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends tonight, Friday, November 15, 2019 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel from 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held at 1 pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Moore's Swamp Baptist Church in Elberon with Rev. Jim T. Wells officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the , 4600 Cox Rd. Suite #130 Glen Allen, VA 23060. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 15, 2019