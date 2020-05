Nora "Dee" Phillips, 74, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Phillips.Survivors include son, Jeffrey E. Phillips; granddaughter, Kristina Phillips; grandson, James Phillips; sisters, MaryLou Bonafe, Shelia Kay Wright and Mary L. Williams; brother, Joe Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 6-8pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Virginia. There will be a private graveside service for the family.Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com