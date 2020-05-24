Nora "Dee" Phillips, 74, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Phillips.
Survivors include son, Jeffrey E. Phillips; granddaughter, Kristina Phillips; grandson, James Phillips; sisters, MaryLou Bonafe, Shelia Kay Wright and Mary L. Williams; brother, Joe Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 6-8pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Virginia. There will be a private graveside service for the family.
Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Survivors include son, Jeffrey E. Phillips; granddaughter, Kristina Phillips; grandson, James Phillips; sisters, MaryLou Bonafe, Shelia Kay Wright and Mary L. Williams; brother, Joe Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 6-8pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Virginia. There will be a private graveside service for the family.
Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 24, 2020.