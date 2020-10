On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Noralyn "Nonie" Deloris Scales passed from this world at age 74. She leaves behind 2 sons, Kevin and Chris and her beloved grand-daughter Imari Roberts. A private ceremony will be held to honor her life and accomplishments. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Noralyn's name to the American Diabetes Association , the Virginia Food Bank or Boys Town. Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.