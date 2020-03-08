|
Norberta Colette Custis of Saluda was ushered into the arms of Angels surrounded by her family on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at the age of 66. She loved visiting beaches, floral arranging, gardening and spending time with her granddaughter. Father, Norbert and a brother Butch Woodson preceded her in death. She is survived by husband Paul Custis, children Dixie Bunting Jr., (Waverly), Charity Pitts, granddaughter Saylor Pitts, Parents, Paige & Frank Thigpen, siblings, Isaline Hewlett, Gwendolyn Graves (Rusty), Theresa Recruit (David), Roland Saincone (Linda), Corey Jena (John), faithful Westie-canine PC, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private. The family would like to express a special thank you to Grace Hospice, RN – Patty, Lisa, Vel, Jessie, Dr. and Mrs. Greene, Mark, Aaron, Erike and Bobby. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020