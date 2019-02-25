Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
(757) 380-0251
Resources
More Obituaries for Noretha Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noretha J. Mills

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Noretha J. Mills Obituary
Noretha J. Mills, 93, slipped away peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She is the widow of Jessie Mills and the mother of 2 sons; Elder Donnette Mills and Christopher Mills, and 1 daughter; Belita M. Banks.Viewing will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, Cook Bros. Funeral Chapel from 12:00pm- 4:00pm. A wake will be held at Family Light Baptist 1030- 44th Street, N.N, Va from 6:00pm- 8:00pm.A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 5500 Marshall Ave., N.N, Va. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hampton, Va.
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now