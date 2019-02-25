|
|
Noretha J. Mills, 93, slipped away peacefully to be with her Heavenly Father, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in the comfort of her home. She is the widow of Jessie Mills and the mother of 2 sons; Elder Donnette Mills and Christopher Mills, and 1 daughter; Belita M. Banks.Viewing will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, Cook Bros. Funeral Chapel from 12:00pm- 4:00pm. A wake will be held at Family Light Baptist 1030- 44th Street, N.N, Va from 6:00pm- 8:00pm.A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church, 5500 Marshall Ave., N.N, Va. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Hampton, Va.
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019