O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
5405 Roanoke Avenue
Newport News, VA
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
5405 Roanoke Avenue
Newport News, VA
Norfleet Vinson


1945 - 2019
Norfleet Vinson Obituary
?Norfleet Vinson, born on October 30, 1945 in Menola County, North Carolina, transitioned to his eternal home on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was employed with the Newport News Shipbuilding and after 40 years of service, he retired in October 2006.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Susie Vinson; daughters, Tracy Morton (Kenneth) and Sonya Chambliss; granddaughters, De'Ja and Ke'La Chambliss and Kamdyn Morton; a host of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews whom he loved with all of his heart.

A home going service will be held 12 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Avenue, Newport News. Interment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Monday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 23, 2019
