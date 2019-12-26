|
Norma Axelsen Savedge, 92, passed away on December 22, 2019. Norma was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 31, 1927 and lived most of her life in Newport News. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage. She was an accomplished needle worker and enjoyed teaching her skills to family and friends. She was also known for her homemade bread which no one could duplicate.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom Axelsen and Idith Axelsen Gertsen; stepfather Toralv Gertsen; sister Ethel Moser; and husband Arthur. She is survived by her sister Heidi Kostol of Norway; sons, Richard Savedge (Rebecca) and Tom Savedge; daughters, Janice Chalmers and Edith Swindells; grandchildren, Bryan Savedge, Joshua Swindells (Stacey) and Matthew Savedge; two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Aiden Swindells; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be at 2 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 3 PM with Pastor Rusty Beck officiating. Burial will be private.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 26, 2019