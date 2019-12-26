Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Savedge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Axelsen Savedge


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Axelsen Savedge Obituary
Norma Axelsen Savedge, 92, passed away on December 22, 2019. Norma was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 31, 1927 and lived most of her life in Newport News. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage. She was an accomplished needle worker and enjoyed teaching her skills to family and friends. She was also known for her homemade bread which no one could duplicate.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom Axelsen and Idith Axelsen Gertsen; stepfather Toralv Gertsen; sister Ethel Moser; and husband Arthur. She is survived by her sister Heidi Kostol of Norway; sons, Richard Savedge (Rebecca) and Tom Savedge; daughters, Janice Chalmers and Edith Swindells; grandchildren, Bryan Savedge, Joshua Swindells (Stacey) and Matthew Savedge; two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Aiden Swindells; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be at 2 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 3 PM with Pastor Rusty Beck officiating. Burial will be private.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -