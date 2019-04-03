Norma Bradshaw Carmines, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Newport News, VA. She was a native of Poquoson and a longtime Hampton resident. She retired as a school teacher in the Hampton Schools in 1982 after teaching 12 years at Tucker-Capps Elementary school. Early in her career she taught at Poquoson High School for 5 years and worked at NASA's Full Scale Wind Tunnel for 5 years. Her primary occupation was as a teacher, even during the years that she put professional teaching on hold to raise her three children, and even after she returned to teaching and ultimately retired again in 1982. She basically was a teacher her entire life. In her late 80's, she tutored an aide who was helping to take care of her husband. With her assistance the aide obtained her GED! She is still instructing us even now in how to be steadfast in our faith, how to make the best of what life gives us, how to love family and friends above ourselves and how to treat others with the respect they deserve. She was the first member of her family to receive a college degree, a Bachelor of Science from the College of William and Mary in 1945. She was a member of Alpha Chi chapter of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and the Olde Guarde at the College of William and Mary. She was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church in Hampton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, William Alfred Carmines, an aerospace engineer at NASA. He was her best friend from childhood. If WWII hadn't intervened, they most likely would have been married longer than the time they had together. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ernest T. and Alberta E. Bradshaw and her twin brothers Jim and Joe Bradshaw and a nephew, Scott Bradshaw. Survivors include her daughter, Nancy C. Phaup (Larry), of Richmond; a son, Robert W. Carmines, MST, CFP®, CPA (Pam) of Newport News and a son, Dr. David V. Carmines of Charlottesville, Virginia; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A celebration of Norma's life will be held 11:00 am, Friday, April 5, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Esther Agbosu of Bethany United Methodist Church officiating. Interment to follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, 213 North Talbot Street, St Michaels, Md 21663, in the memory of Norma Bradshaw Carmines. The Maritime Museum is the current home of the well-known boat, the Old Point, which was owned and captained by her father, Captain Ernie Bradshaw until his passing in 1962. The boat has been restored and can be viewed at http://cbmm.org. Additionally, donations can be made in her memory to Bethany United Methodist Church at 1509 Todd's Lane, Hampton, VA 23666. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com share memories and words of condolence with the family. Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2551 N. Armistead Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23666. Published in Daily Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary