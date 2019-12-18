|
|
Norma G. Frank, 87, passed away in the company of family on Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was a graduate of Kensington High and attended Temple University, where she studied to be a medical technician. On a trip to the Concord in the Catskills, she met and later married Jules Frank in 1956. They lived briefly in Richmond before moving to the Peninsula. There, they built their home in Newport News, where she resided until her death. She was a member of Temple Sinai, Hadassah and the National Council of Jewish Women. After the death of her husband, Mrs. Frank joined her father-in-law in the family business, Frank and Shapiro Real Estate. She later became president of Frank and Shapiro until retiring in 2016 at the early age of 84.
Mrs. Frank was predeceased by her parents, Simon and Anna Green, her brother Allen Green and infant sister Arlene. She is survived by her son, Leonard Frank and wife Michelle; daughter, Simone Frank and husband, Lewis Flax; sister, Marcie Green; sister-in-law, Rochelle Green; and grandchildren, Jeremy Frank, Jason Flax and Casey Flax.
The family would like to give special thanks to Daisy Lyons, Visiting Angels, and Williamsburg Landing for their care and support.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Temple Sinai with interment to follow in the Jewish Cemetery of the Virginia Peninsula.
The family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to the Temple Sinai Endowment Fund, 11620 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, Virginia 23601; or the Kiwanis Club of Mercury 64, Jules Frank Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 7155, Hampton, VA 23666.
Published in Daily Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019