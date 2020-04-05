|
Norma Gardill Boyette, Captain US Navy (retired), 94, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020. Norma was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on December 24, 1925, to Michael Gardill and Margaret Gardill Schlote who emigrated from Germany. She graduated from St. Wendelin High School and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, and received her BS in Nursing from the University of Minnesota. Norma served in the Navy Nurse Corps from 1949 to 1974, and was a veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War. She served as Chief of Nursing Services at U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, Italy, and the National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, MD; she was Operating Room Supervisor at Naval Hospitals in Newport, RI, and Portsmouth, VA; and Assistant Chief of Nursing Services at Naval Hospital Great Lakes, IL.
Norma and her husband Don were enthusiastic world travelers, who were always seeking out their next great adventure together. They traveled extensively throughout the United States and around the globe, returning each time with a greater appreciation for international cultures and traditions. A gourmet cook, Norma enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home, sharing dishes that reflected her love of diverse cuisines, and transporting her dinner guests with vivid stories of her time abroad. Her grace, courage, and trailblazing career made her a role model for the young women in her family. Norma will be remembered for her dedication to family, her commitment to the Navy Nurse Corps, and her devotion to the Catholic Church.
Norma is survived by her nieces and nephews, Daniel McGinnis (Deanne) of San Diego, CA, Lynn Miller (William) of Ada, MI, John McGinnis (Cynthia), Bonnie Vello (Remo), Patrick McGinnis (Mary), Norma McGinnis (Joan), Noreen McGinnis (Gary) all of Pittsburgh, John "Jackie" Fess of Chanhassen, MN, Thomas Fess of Reading, PA, Jay Group (Janet) of Solon, OH; and 26 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Donald H. Boyette; her parents, Michael Gardill and Margaret Gardill Scholte; her siblings, and their spouses, George Gardill (Kathrine), Sr. Claretta Gardill, OSF, Ann Fess (Sylvester), Marie Gardill, Rosella McGinnis (Elwood), Louise Gardill, Marion Group (William), Stella Gardill, and Barbara Gardill; her special niece, Sharon McGinnis Young (Walter); and nephew, William M. Group. The family expresses deep gratitude to the staff at Edgeworth Place at New Town in Williamsburg, VA, for the love and care Norma received, and to AtHome Care Hospice, especially Nelda, her case manager, for supporting her end of life care. The family is thankful for Donna O'Hara, Certified Geriatric Care Manager, for her care and guidance over the past 8 months. Per Norma's wishes she will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. A mass celebrating her life will take place at St. Mary's of the Mount in Pittsburgh, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AtHome Care Hospice; 287 McLaws Circle, Suite 1, Williamsburg, VA 12185. Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020