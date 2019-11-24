|
Norma Jean Jenkins, 85, of Isle of Wight County passed away at home November 10, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1934 in Lynchburg Virginia. Norma had one brother which she called "Pete" which she loved and spoke about often. Norma Jean spent many years going to baseball games in her children's younger years and then taking up a hobby with her husband raising and showing Pomeranians, later raising and showing Saluki's with kennel name ENJAYS. Jean loved being active working member with her husband Lloyd with the Tidewater Kennel Club spending many countless hours volunteering for many years of enjoyment. She and Lloyd (Sonny) enjoyed judging dog matches and stewarding at the shows. Their involvement in the dog world brought them many great friendships and experiences traveling to new places. She was known by many as Jean and many family members as Granny Jenkins. Jean loved to be outside and that lasted until her final weeks. Always ready to go. Jean's health, after time took her from many phone calls with friends and cherished memories. Her final years she spent many hours looking at her pictures and small things she had collected at the shows remembering bits and pieces from time to time. She cherished her friendships right up until the end.
Preceded in death by her husband Lloyd E. Jenkins Jr., mother Virginia Almond and son Robert L. Jenkins. Left to cherish her memory, her brother George B. Almond and wife Norma, sons, Robert Wayne Jenkins and wife Lori, Michael Terry Jenkins, Dennis Ray Jenkins, and daughter Belinda D. Skinner and husband James; grandchildren, Crystal Horner and husband Josh, Tristen Covington and wife Maria, Sherilyn Covington, Jana Betlach and husband Jeremy, and Obadiah Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Alexa Horner, Logan Horner, Josh Jr. Horner, Noland Covington, Graysen Covington, Kaya Betlach and Jameson Betlach.
The memorial service will be held for Jean on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 2pm at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr. Hampton, VA 23666.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 24, 2019