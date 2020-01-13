Home

Providence United Methodist
4001 New Kent Hwy
Quinton, VA 23141
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Providence United Methodist Church
4001 New Kent Highway
Quinton, VA
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Providence United Methodist Church
4001 New Kent Highway
Quinton, VA
Norma Jean VanDervort, 91, of Quinton VA passed away January 9, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother and friend to all. Norma and her husband Kent were missionaries in Haiti for over 20 years. They were also very devoted members of Providence United Methodist Church. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Kent Vandervort. She is survived by four children, Daniel VanDervort (Joan), Mark VanDervort (Dott), Mike VanDervort (Dawn) and Deborah Pope (Charles); nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 12 Noon, Friday January 17, at Providence United Methodist Church, 4001 New Kent Highway, Quinton VA with a visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Providence United Methodist Church Mortgage Elimination Fund, PO Box 118, Quinton, VA 23141. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 13, 2020
