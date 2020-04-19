|
Norma Lee Mabb, age 86 passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Sentara Hospital in Hampton Virginia. Norma was born in Conway South Carolina. In the early years of her life she attended High Point Church where her beloved parents Ernest Norton and Minnie Cannon (Cooper) were laid to rest. She left South Carolina in the early sixties and after moving around the country and the world while raising five children and living the Air Force life Norma and her husband George made Hampton Virginia their home.
Norma's infectious laugh, charismatic personality and warm smile will be missed by all who loved her. It was said that "Norma loved everybody she ever met" and she did. She gave the world what she needed in return, love, kindness and respect and the world for the most part gave it back. She loved Life and it loved her back. Being in her yard, watching flowers grow and caterpillars turn into butterflies was her joy. She lived to treasure hunt for things for her family not realizing that watching her joy in finding something they would love was their joy and she was their treasure.
She loved God and he loved her back by getting her through the death of two children and the health issues that come with living 86 years. God created a fighter and she fought until the end to stay here with the people that loved her but Heaven couldn't wait any longer and she is now with her husband George Mabb, daughter Mary Anne McLain, son Robert McLain, Mother Minnie and Father Norton, Sister Ernestine Bailey and friends that left this earth before her.
Norma is survived by her sister Helen Glasgow of Conway SC, son Sam McLain and wife Sherri, daughter Cindy Graham and husband Anthony, son George Mabb, six grandchildren; Kyle, Drew, Nikki, Danielle, Corey and Brittany and twelve great grandchildren which she loved dearly.
Norma will be laid to rest at Hillcrest Cemetery in Conway SC. A memorial service celebrating Norma's life will take place at a later date when circumstances allow.
In lieu of flowers the family requests considering making a donation in Norma's name to a charity that benefits our Veterans that have given so much.
Goldfinch Funeral Home is assisting the family.
